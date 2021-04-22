Russian asylum-seekers show support for opposition leader

Bearing signs that read "Stop Putin" and "End lawlessness in Russia," a handful of Russian asylum-seekers braved the late morning heat to demonstrate in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

They held the protest in front of the Guam Congress Building on Wednesday.

A staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Navalny was detained in January after returning to Russia following his treatment in Germany for nerve agent poisoning.

He began a hunger strike more than three weeks ago.

"We come here to express our relationship with Russian opposition and we declare that rule of one person is very bad. It's a real dictatorship in Russia and people escape for political reasons from that country and it's a very dangerous autocratic regime," said asylum-seeker Fedor Simanov on Wednesday. "So Mr. Putin is a real threat to humanity and it's very dangerous to live under his rule."

Demonstrators stated they support Navalny because of his stance against corruption and commitment to human rights for all Russians, as well as his open criticism of Putin. Some stated they participated in meetings supporting Navalny and other political opposition leaders when they still lived in Russia.

Simanov said they chose to demonstrate in front of the Guam Congress Building because it symbolizes democracy.

Russia's Congress is under Putin, the demonstrator said.

"He is not just the executive authority. He is just like a king in Russia and you cannot appeal any of his policies to Congress," Simanov said.

Navalny was ordered to serve two and a half years in prison.

Demonstrators Wednesday recalled the death or imprisonment of other Russian opposition leaders, such as Boris Nemtsov, who was shot to death in Moscow in 2015.