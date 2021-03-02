The first day of an indefinite hunger strike set up on the front lawn of the governor's complex at Adelup was interrupted late Monday morning after patrol officers with the Department of Parks and Recreation told Russian asylum-seekers that they needed a permit to protest.

The Guam Daily Post spoke to the asylum seekers at the Adelup campsite earlier in the morning, when they said they were able to set up unhindered.

Park patrol officers arrived shortly after that interview. The officers spoke with the Post, saying that they were not telling the asylum seekers they could not protest but that they needed a permit to gather for the hunger strike. They cited Chapter 3 of the Guam Administrative Rules and Regulations pertaining to Parks and Recreation.

Upset but not wanting to risk arrest, the asylum applicants broke down the camp, telling the Post they will seek a permit and continue the hunger strike.

Kate, the wife of one of the strike participants, said the situation was unfair, while her husband, Andrew, argued that Parks and Rec officers ignore homeless people occupying park spaces but scrutinize the strikers.

"It's unfair," Kate said.

Parks and Rec offices were not open Monday so the strikers set up a smaller camp outside the park, along the sidewalk. They also used their cars for shelter.

But Kate expressed reservations about moving to the roadside.

"We feel safer here (on the lawn) because it's a park. But on the road, anything can happen. So if something happens, we think these guys are accountable. So tomorrow we're going to go to this department and try to get a permit," she said.

The group consists of about 30 to 40 individuals, but three participated in the actual hunger strike Monday. The others are providing supporting roles.

They are protesting their inability to travel to the U.S. mainland.

Guam has been host to many Russians fleeing political persecution in their country.

A now-rescinded parole program allowed Russians to enter Guam without the need for travel visas and many of them later applied for asylum.

Aleksander, one of the hunger strike participants, said he fled Russia because he supported Alexei Navalny, a face of opposition against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Now on Guam, some Russian asylum seekers have attempted to travel to the states - some to find work, others due to medical needs. Aleksander said he'd like to get medical insurance, recalling a time he and his brother endured a beating on the Kmart roof parking lot, which left him with a broken nose and other injuries. He and his brother were homeless at the time, living in their cars. Aleksander is also seeking more job opportunities to support his parents back in Russia.

But U.S. Customs and Border Protection bars these asylum seekers from boarding flights to Honolulu, finding them inadmissible through the pre-inspection process under federal law.

The asylum seekers point to free movement articles in the 1951 Refugee Convention. The U.S. ratified the convention protocol in the 1960s and the asylum seekers argue that the pre-inspection law contradicts the free movement provision in the convention.

CBP considers the Russian asylum-seekers inadmissible because their cases are pending and they do not yet have legal status. Persons granted asylum would generally not be prevented from boarding the flights, according to CBP.

These asylum seekers have waited years to see their claims adjudicated. Barring exceptional circumstances, the initial interview of an asylum applicant is to take place 45 days after an application is filed, and final adjudication to be completed 180 days after an application is filed, according to federal law.

However, according to attorney Shane Black, asylum cases on Guam can go years without movement.

The Post asked USCIS about wait times for asylum cases, the number of pending asylum decisions, what qualifies as an "exceptional circumstance," whether additional scrutiny is placed on Russian asylum applicants and inquiries about their ability to travel. The travel question was bumped off to CBP, although CBP directed the Post to USCIS when asked about travel for asylum seekers in Guam.

Meanwhile, USCIS did not comment on pending asylum cases, wait times or whether additional scrutiny is placed on Russian asylum applicants, citing privacy restrictions. Other responses were links to the asylum process and credible fear screenings. USCIS did say that due to pandemic-related travel restrictions, asylum officers have been unable to travel to Guam to conduct interviews for asylum applications.

USCIS also stated they are working with the Guam field office to conduct credible fear interviews by phone, for those subject to an expedited removal order.

In response to the hunger strike, Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin said asylum claims are the purview of the federal government, and they are not in a position to comment on the specifics of the claims articulated "but we support efforts to address such claims as expeditiously as possible so that individuals can begin to normalize their lives."

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and her office informed White House officials of the hunger strike last week, as a separate note from earlier communications on economic initiatives.

Lukas McGowan, of the White House Intergovernmental Affairs Team, thanked the vice speaker for bringing the matter to their attention and said he will ensure they will follow up soon. However, the last communication was from the vice speaker's office on Feb. 26, informing McGowan that the strike would take place in less than 72 hours and that the vice speaker's team is ready to assist with whatever they can.