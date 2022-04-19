A veteran in local journalism is throwing her hat into the political ring.

Sabrina Salas Matanane, KUAM managing director of local productions, is expected to run on the gubernatorial ticket as Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas' lieutenant governor, according to a KUAM news story. An official announcement is expected today.

According to a KUAM press release, Matanane will be leaving KUAM after 25 years “to pursue political aspirations."

“During her time as a reporter, news director and managing director of local productions, Sabrina has worked hand in hand with our team to garner several awards for journalism and produced many groundbreaking entertainment programs through the years,” the company stated.

Juan Carlos Benitez, executive director of the Republican party of Guam, congratulated Matanane on her decision to become a public servant.

“We hope that she would decide to run as a part of a Republican ticket, but either way, we wish her the best,” he said.

Tony Babauta, chairperson of the Democratic party of Guam, also welcomed Matanane’s career change.