Safe food handling training helps to fight foodborne illnesses in Micronesia

Over four days, 14 public health agents, food safety educators and land grant extension agents in the Micronesia region were brought up to speed on how to prevent foodborne illnesses.

Educating the islands’ farmers, fisherman and agricultural agents is the first line of defense to preventing food borne diseases, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture, which funded the program hosted by the University of Guam and the University of Idaho.

The effort included health professionals from Guam, the Republic of Palau, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the states of Yap, Pohnpei, Kosrae and Chuuk in the Federated States of Micronesia. Foodborne illnesses are a significant issue across the Western Pacific, according to USDA.

“I’m excited to bring back the training materials and try to tailor it to what we practice back home. Especially in the hospital, because that’s where we serve the most vulnerable people,” said Steward Molens, a nutritionist at Pohnpei State Hospital.

According to the World Health Organization, these diseases are preventable and training health professionals on safety practices is crucial to a community's health. With the proper food and nutrition resources and training, the people of the Micronesia region aim to reduce severe issues of foodborne illnesses within the population.

“You’re the future of the food system in Guam and Micronesia,” Peter Barcinas, interim associate director of UOG’s extension service, said to the participants. “I hope that as you look at your food system and the credentialing of the people that support your institutional markets, you’ll think of us and future training that’s ahead. And take advantage of any capacity building like this and look to your partners for support.”

Training for agents provided an overview of the Food Safety Modernization Act, which focuses on the best manufacturing practices, proper produce safety, farm worker health and hygiene and the development of food product ideas, as well as the pandemic’s overall effect on food safety.

Those who participated in the training expressed the general lack of awareness about the of food safety on their islands, such as in Kosrae.

One shared how high electricity costs prompt residents of Kosrae to turn off their refrigerators overnight, increasing the risk of food contamination, according to a release from UOG.

Food safety specialist Jang Ho Kim, of the University of Idaho, is the director of the grant program Customized Food Safety Education Strategy for Hard to Reach Audiences in the Western Pacific Islands.

Kim said the aim of the program is to assess the food safety knowledge levels of the trainees, modify food safety training and education materials; provide food safety plans and standards; and establish a regional food safety network in the region.

The training, which took place from Dec. 13 through 16, was funded by a grant awarded to the FSMA Outreach to Small Farmers, which totaled $299,735.