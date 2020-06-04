After discussions Wednesday, senators moved the Guam Safe Housing Act of 2020 to the voting file. This measure, introduced by Sen. Mary Torres, creates safeguards for rental or lease tenants who are also victims of abuse.

In part, the 2020 Safe Housing Act, or Bill 214-35, would allow victims to terminate lease agreements early without suffering legal or financial consequences.

"This is necessary, madame speaker, because right now under current Guam law, a landlord is entitled to recover actual damages and obtain injunctive relief against a tenant. ... There's also nothing in our landlord-tenant act against retaliation and discrimination," Torres said during session Wednesday.

"While the (Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority) offers some protections to domestic violence victims, its provisions are limited to those that are living in (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) housing. This bill would cover everyone," she added.

The bill received support from colleagues.

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee made note of testimony from the Public Defender Services Corp., which highlights that homelessness often occurs after leaving an abusive relationship, and victims may not ask for help for fear of losing housing, while others are trapped in an abusive relationship by lease agreements.

Other protections for victims include nondisclosure requirements, lock-changing requirements and protections against eviction and liability.

The bill also provides protections for landlords against false claims, allowing them to recover three months worth of rent or three times actual damages, plus costs and attorney's fees.

Senators also set aside Bill 255-35, the government of Guam health insurance choice legislation, to address amendments.