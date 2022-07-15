Safety agencies receive 11 new vehicles

PUBLIC SAFETY: Eleven new Government of Guam law enforcement vehicles will be used to enhance public safety resources and response. The new vehicles, worth more than $650,000, were presented to the Guam Police Department, Guam Fire Department, Department of Corrections and Department of Youth Affairs by the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration. The vehicles were paid for using federal funds including funding from the fiscal year 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program Grant and fiscal 2019 Recreational Boating Safety Grant. The vehicles include trucks, sport utility vehicles, cargo vans and a work boat, the governor's office stated in a press release. The vehicles will be used to help transport or treat patients with medical emergencies and transport clients to hearings, as well as for workforce development and law enforcement activities. Pictured, from left, are Firefighter I Nick Garrido, Lt. Jerel Cruz, Firefighter II Kevin Reilly, Fire Chief Dan Stone, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, Firefighter II Ken Siongco, Battalion Chief Ed Flores and Firefighter II Rich Cotelesse. Photo courtesy of the Office of the Governor