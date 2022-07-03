Safety concerns lead to deteriorating Paseo casino being torn down; no cost to GovGuam

Visitors to the Paseo de Susana Park in Hagåtña may have noticed the gutted remains of an old metal building sitting near the baseball stadium.

The facility was initially erected in 2017 to house casino activities for the annual Liberation Carnival, before a local gambling ban went into effect. The building was able to operate as a bingo hall, however.

Former Gov. Eddie Calvo, during his time as governor, donated the building to the Chief Hurao Academy to use as a CHamoru learning center, according to Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan.

But in 2019, another law was enacted authorizing village mayors, in conjunction with other officials, to draft rules and regulations permitting games of chance at the Liberation Carnival. Those rules were submitted to the Legislature and later codified.

Because there was little time to build an alternate facility, the MCOG made arrangements with Hurao to use the existing building for casino-style card games, and the The House of Cards was able operate that year at Paseo, Guam Daily Post files show.

By March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had made landfall on Guam, leading to several restrictions over that year and the next.

Hurao was never able to use the former casino building for its purposes, according to Sablan. An occupancy permit was not obtained. Sablan said the building needed to be lifted due to being in a flood zone area, and that was going to be too costly.

"And so it just sat there. We took a look at it a couple months ago and we said we need to take the building down because it's already deteriorating," Sablan added. "The decision was made to go ahead and find someone to assist and remove the building, again, at no cost to the government, no cost to the Mayors' Council of Guam."

The MCOG initially began taking down parts of the building, according to Sablan. Some mayors had taken materials to use for their parade floats at the Liberation Day Parade, which will commence this year after two years on hiatus.

A car and towing service company is now taking down the structure for free as a public service, Sablan said.

"The debris, the ones that are not usable, he will get rid of it. But the stuff will be stored by him and in case Hurao needs additional material to someday use for whatever it is that they need, then it'll be available to them. But we told the person that's taking it down that in case he needs it, it's up to him. Our interest was just to remove the building, before a storm comes by and causes damage," Sablan said.

There will be no Liberation Carnival this year, but the Chamorro Village marketplace will be expanding operations for eight days in July. It will operate from July 11 to July 15 and July 18 to July 20, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"There will not be any gambling or any games of chance in this one and, of course, it's going to be a very limited operation," Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said Friday during a press conference announcing Liberation Day festivities this year.

The lieutenant governor also said officials are working to bring in children's rides for Chamorro Village, in addition to having music, cultural dances and food vendors at the events.