Safety, dignity considered in improvements to GovGuam homeless relocation program

Assigning caseworkers to each homeless individual wanting help and incorporating more job assistance options to best meet their "caliber and abilities" to work, "versus simply receiving a taxpayer-funded handout," are just two of the improvements agencies anticipate adopting to increase the effectiveness of the homeless relocation initiative, according to Attorney General Douglas Moylan.

Operations began with the removal of homeless individuals from encampments across from the Micronesia Mall at the beginning of March. This took place just a couple of days after a five-day notice period to vacate the property had expired. Multiple agencies took part in the operation.

Three of 10 homeless people identified received assistance. The others refused aid and may have moved elsewhere.

A post-operation analysis was anticipated for this initial effort.

Moylan said a bigger team for bagging and tagging the personal property of homeless individuals would reduce field time, and more members for the cleanup team would help speed up removal of debris and trash, which could possibly mean tapping parolees.

The March operation included a support services staging area at the nearby Dededo farmers market, which proved to be effective, Moylan said.

"(Police) and Customs officers also keep the team members and homeless persons safe as the operation began and drug-free during transit to the staging area for social services," Moylan said.

Bus shuttle services from the Guam Regional Transit Authority also were effective in the effort, he added.

"I have informed Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and Mayors' Council (of Guam) President (and Piti Mayor) Jesse Alig that the AG’s office stands ready to begin helping with the next homeless encampment relocation that they wish to target. They will be cleared upon relocation of the homeless persons," Moylan said.

One of the other improvements was to have a good supply of available temporary housing while emergency support services are rendered, he said.

'Lack of compassion'

This was always a concern for the Guam Homeless Coalition, as shelters on Guam tend to stay full. After the March operation, GHC board Chair Samantha Taitano penned a letter outlining concerns with the removal effort.

"We believe our subject matter expertise is necessary for the dignity and safety of these people. The Guam Homeless Coalition members perform weekly (outreach activities) to our island’s homeless and have built a trust with these individuals in understanding their plight in life," Taitano said.

The first concern was a lack of communication, with Taitano stating that the coalition was not consulted.

"A simple briefing with the AG’s office could have significantly decreased the amount of taxpayer money and law enforcement resources spent on this event, and virtually eliminated the stress this operation so obviously caused these individuals," she added.

The coalition also is well aware of the strain on the island's homeless shelters and it "would have been helpful for the AG to comprehend" the unlikelihood of placing individuals before disbanding the encampment, Taitano said.

"This leads to the second concern: safety. Evicting a homeless person or family from their encampment may make headlines, but if no shelter is available, this action puts them in further danger and pushes them into further despair," she wrote.

The coalition's third concern was "the complete lack of compassion demonstrated by (Moylan)" throughout the effort.

"Disbanding encampments and vilifying panhandling under the guise of public safety stokes a dangerous sentiment of intolerance and shame when current census numbers show that 29,408 of our people have incomes below the poverty level, and 13,403 families make less than $50,000 per year," Taitano stated, adding that many on Guam are just one unfortunate event away from being homeless themselves.

Moylan: Letter 'mischaracterizes' facts

Moylan responded to Taitano's letter, stating that she was present during the relocation initiative's announcement in late February and should be aware of which agencies were included in the initiative.

"Your letter unfairly mischaracterizes key facts and disparages the governor's administration and the mayors' council as well as my staff. That includes that anyone was actually 'evicted,' and that our operation lacked 'cooperation,'" Moylan wrote.

According to the AG, who took office in January, "everyone" at the encampments left "voluntarily" and was assisted in relocating from the encampment.

A sign posted on the site by the OAG, however, warned those at the encampment that authorities would "remove" people who remain beyond a five-day time frame, along with their property.

"Our joint team not only planned to relocate the homeless, but, more importantly, provided to them both taxpayer-funded and private services - critical and immediate assistance. As the lieutenant governor made clear at the news conference with you present, 'wrap-around services' were going to be provided. This was done," Moylan added later in the response to Taitano.

His letter also stated the encampments were known for instances of violence and evidence of drug use, and that weapons were observed.

Moylan on Friday told The Guam Daily Post the OAG is in communication with the coalition, but said the coalition's involvement in the next operation will depend on what resources it can offer.

"Advice, the AG’s office has," Moylan said.

"The quality of nonprofit and nongovernment partners will be measured by what they can contribute to actually extracting these persons out of these encampments and helping to bring them back into productive members of this community," he added.

The initiative is seeking participants that can provide bridge services to address immediate needs for food and shelter, and to get homeless individuals employed, he said.

There is also "no delusion" regarding whether these individuals have encountered challenges that caused them to become homeless, Moylan said, adding that all such situations require a capable social services caseworker.

"We seek to do something to address this community problem and not simply 'do nothing,' as some detractors have done," he added.