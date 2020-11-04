Besides having a record low voter turnout mainly attributed to people staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Guam is also headed for a runoff election after partial unofficial election results as of 5:52 a.m. showed none of the three delegate candidates had a commanding lead.

Voters' poor marking of the ovals in their ballot and the need to maintain social distance among precinct officials slowed the counting of ballots, which was still ongoing at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

• Michael San Nicolas, Democrat: 10,076 (45.97%)

• Robert Underwood, Democrat: 7,238 (33.02%)

• Wil Castro, Republican: 4,564 (20.82%)

• Write-in votes: 41

• Total votes cast in the delegate race: 21,919

A runoff election between the top two vote-getters is required when no one garners the required 50% plus one of all votes cast in the three-way delegate race.

Should there be a runoff election, it will be held on Nov. 17.

The possibility of a runoff was caused by the cancellation of the primary election because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All candidates automatically advanced to the general election.

In the delegate race, that meant having two instead of only one Democrat candidate, versus just one Republican.

With delays caused mainly by ballots not properly marked, rejected and resolved by election commissioners, the first batch of voting results wasn't released until almost 1:30 a.m.

Low voter turnout

There are 55,878 registered voters, and nearly 13,000 or 23% already voted ahead of Election Day.

Total voter turnout for the 2020 general election was projected at 55% to 60%, according to Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan, who said the COVID-19 pandemic kept many voters at home.

This is the lowest in the history of Guam, based on GEC data dating back to 1950.

Prior to this year's vote, the lowest Guam voter turnout was 67% in the 2018 gubernatorial election and in 2012, based on GEC historic data.

Attorney Patrick Civille, the independent member of the GEC, said the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that this is not a gubernatorial election year were major factors.

"It's not great (the turnout) but on the other hand, we're very happy with the early voter turnout," Civille said as precinct officials were reconciling the ballots.

Masks and social distancing were the norm at the Election Return Center at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, as part of GEC's safety plan to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19, which has already claimed 80 lives and infected at least 4,812 others.

Top vote-getters, straw poll

At least seven Republicans seem to be among the 15 top senatorial voter-getters for the 36th Legislature, slashing the Democrats' 10-member majority in the current 35th Legislature.

Five incumbents are leading the partial tally: Two Republicans and three Democrats.

In the presidential straw poll, former Vice President Joe Biden got more votes than President Donald Trump.

Guam residents, although U.S. citizens, cannot vote for the U.S. president. But Guam's straw poll almost always predicts the winner of presidential elections.

Surge in voting Tuesday night

Around 8 p.m. when polls were supposed to be closed, there were still some lines of voters wanting to cast their vote in some of the precincts, including F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School in Yigo, Harry S. Truman Elementary School in Santa Rita, and Talofofo Elementary School, according to Pangelinan.

The seven-member GEC board led by Chairman Michael Perez didn't convene until about 8:30 p.m.

By 9 p.m., ballots started arriving at the Election Return Center.

The election commission, however, didn't run the three new vote-counting machines or tabulators until past 11 p.m.

GEC Vice Chairwoman Alice Taijeron said each machine was able to read 180-190 per minute, faster than the old ones.

But there's a little bit of delay, she said, as a result of the ballots the machines spit out or rejected, for not having the proper markings.

For example, instead of voters filling the oval, they put a check mark.

The commissioners had to go through each of the dozens of these improperly marked ballots, clarify the voters' intent by properly marking them, before they're put into the tabulators to be read and counted.

Safety measures

The Guam Police Department secured the Election Return Center.

With COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, election workers were wiping the tables as precinct officials reconciled the ballots on each table assigned to their precinct.

To maintain social distancing, GEC allowed only the first 30 precincts, with about 150 precinct officials, to get into the Election Return Center.

As precincts cleared out, new precincts were allowed in. At past 3 a.m., some precinct officials were still reconciling the ballots from their precincts.