Safety weighs on parents' minds as new school year looms

Preliminary data from one middle school suggests the majority of parents may want their students learning from home rather than physically attending school.

The deadline to submit a student's preferred learning model was Friday, but the Guam Department of Education is asking parents to complete the survey even if they've missed the deadline.

The data obtained so far shows where GDOE may have to focus its resources moving into next school year.

But what is also evident from the preliminary data is that safety weighs heavily on parents' minds.

That is certainly the case for Jamie Wertz, a Yigo resident who will have four children attend school this year. Except her children will attend from home.

While Wertz acknowledges students should be in a school environment and learn from a teacher, she also believes keeping children safe from COVID-19 should be the greater priority and schools should not open at all.

"They shouldn't. They should not open the schools. Just for the safety of the kids," Wertz said. "I think I'd rather hold my kids home than to risk their lives."

Her children have asked her how they would do their school work.

"I'm going to have to pick it up. I choose the hard copy and I want (my children) to read it and everything," she told The Guam Daily Post.

Spikes in cases a concern

Naomi Delacruz, a Dededo resident, will be a junior next school year. Her family has already chosen to home-school using hard copies.

"My mom and dad need help at home and I don't want to catch a virus," Delacruz told the Post.

The teen doesn't necessarily have any concerns with having to learn at home, away from her peers, and she said she prefers to work by herself.

Members of the Delacruz family said they are afraid of contracting COVID-19 with recent spikes in positive cases boosting concerns. One family member said they were more diligent than ever with hand washing and other actions.

But if she had to return to school physically, Delacruz said she would. The decision to stay home came from her father, she added.

Meanwhile, Wertz said she would be comfortable letting her children physically attend school only when the pandemic is resolved.

"When they know for sure everything is clear, everything is OK. We don't have to think and worry that OK, our kids are out there," Wertz said. "I will not risk my kids' lives."

Despite wanting students to be able to attend school, safety concerns are driving GDOE's initiatives, said Superintendent Jon Fernandez. But this initial phase preparing for the school year also involves communicating with families and ensuring they understand the options, he added.

"We do have to be considerate of those who may not really fully understand when they choose an option, what that really means," Fernandez said.

Whether schools will open for physical attendance isn't entirely dependent on GDOE, however. There are two critical factors, Fernandez said. One is the governor's declaration of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 and the other is authorization to operate.