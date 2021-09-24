A sailor stationed at U.S. Naval Base Guam admitted to possessing and sharing more than a dozen sexually explicit videos of children.

Austin Dodge, 23, pleaded guilty to advertising material involving child pornography in the District Court of Guam before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Thursday.

According to the plea agreement, undercover agents with the FBI pretended to be someone online involved in trading child porn using the LiveMe app.

The free social media app allows users to broadcast live video online.

On April 22, 2020, investigators were granted access to a private group on the app where they were given a link to about 18 videos of young girls posing naked and engaged in sexual activity.

They tracked the person who sent the link to an address on Naval Base Guam.

A search warrant was executed June 4, 2020, and investigators seized electronic devices that contained other explicit videos.

Dodge admitted to federal investigators that he joined multiple online chats that traded child pornography and posted images of naked minor girls between the ages of 10 and 17, documents state.

The plea deal would have the charges of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography dismissed at sentencing. Dodge will have to register as a sex offender.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 23.