A sailor stationed on U.S. Naval Base Guam, who stands accused of possessing and sharing more than a dozen sexually explicit videos of children, wants the court to give him permission to travel ahead of his criminal trial set for later this year.

Austin Dodge is currently out of prison and ordered to stay at an address at the Navy barracks. However, Dodge is scheduled to get out of the military on Oct. 4, according to the defense motion to modify his release conditions.

Dodge asked the court to allow him to travel to Florida to care for his father ahead of his trial, which is set to begin on Nov. 9.

The defense also asked that the U.S. Probation Office attempt to arrange a transfer in supervision to the Middle District of Florida until he returns to Guam.

Dodge was indicted on charges of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

According to federal prosecutors, he shared over 18 videos of children involved in sexually explicit acts.

The alleged incidents occurred in April and June 2020.