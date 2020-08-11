A chief petty officer assigned to the submarine repair ship USS Frank Cable was released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond after he was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl he met through social media.

Zachary Ryan Wood, 31, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and two counts of second-degree custodial interference.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said officers from the Central Precinct Command responded to a beyond control complaint on Friday and searched for a 13-year-old girl who had been missing from her Agana Heights home.

The minor was dropped off to her residence by the operator of a black Jeep, by a man the family did not know.

Tapao said GPD’s Domestic Assault Response Team investigated and found out that the suspect met the teen through social media, arranged to pick her up at her home in the middle of the night, and that he allegedly had sexual relations with the female minor three times.

Court documents indicate the victim told Wood she was 14.

'Punish the defendant'

During a magistrate’s hearing on Monday, Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown asked the court to impose a $25,000 cash bail to “punish the defendant and to protect the community.”

Brown said the defendant and the victim contacted one another via social media and if Wood is released, it is almost impossible for the court or anybody to ensure that the defendant will not have access to social media to communicate with this victim or other potential victims.

He reiterated that the victim is 13 and there’s no defense that will impact the case because the defendant thought the victim was older than she may have stated.

Wood’s attorney Curtis Vandeveld opposed the imposition of cash bail and said his client has cooperated with authorities and “is a person who has a history of being a responsible individual.”

“There is nothing that’s been indicated that the $25,000 is necessary to ensure the appearance of the accused,” said Vandeveld.

Superior Court Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison agreed and ordered Wood be released. Should he violate any conditions of his release, which include staying away from the victim and her family and refraining from alcohol or drug use, he would be required to come up with $25,000 cash.

Wood was ordered to appear back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 28.

Military: Aware of the allegations

The military is aware of the allegations and is cooperating with local authorities, stated Navy Lt. Comdr. Rick Moore, public affairs officer for Joint Region Marianas

"We can confirm that Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wood is temporarily assigned to USS Frank Cable from USS Emory S. Land," Moore stated.

Local authorities, Moore stated, "have the investigative lead."

"We expect our personnel to uphold the highest standards of conduct both on and off duty. All personnel are innocent unless proven guilty," Moore added.