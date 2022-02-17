A Navy sailor arrested in connection a deadly crash that claimed the life of 59-year-old Pedro Tevar denied the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Nickolas Kyle Hoffpauir, 23, appeared before Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing.

He was charged with vehicular homicide as a second-degree felony, negligent homicide as a third-degree felony, reckless driving with injuries as a misdemeanor, and unsafe lane change as a violation.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Hoffpauir will appear back in court at a later date before Judge Vernon Perez.

The crash happened on Dec. 9 of last year in Yigo near Chalan Fungo.

Hoffpauir was heading north on Route 1 Marine Corps Drive when he changed lanes to pass a car and was forced to step on his brakes to avoid a crashing into a slow moving vehicle ahead, court documents state.

He lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the road.

The impact of the crash forced a portion of his car back into the outer lane then causing Tevar to crash and collide into a concrete pole, documents state.

Hoffpauir allegedly told police he did not know how fast he was driving.