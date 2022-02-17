A Navy sailor arrested in connection with a deadly crash that claimed the life of 59-year-old Pedro Tevar denied the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Nickolas Kyle Hoffpauir, 23, appeared before Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular homicide as a second-degree felony, negligent homicide as a third-degree felony, reckless driving with injuries as a misdemeanor, and unsafe lane change as a violation.

Hoffpauir will appear back in court at a later date before Judge Vernon Perez.

The crash happened Dec. 9, 2021, in Yigo near Chalan Fungo.

Hoffpauir was heading north on Marine Corps Drive when he changed lanes to pass a car and was forced to step on his brakes to avoid a crashing into a slow-moving vehicle ahead, court documents state.

He lost control of his vehicle, which ran off the road.

The impact of the crash forced a portion of his car back into the outer lane, causing Tevar to crash and collide into a concrete utility pole, according to the prosecution in court documents.

Hoffpauir allegedly told police he did not know how fast he was driving.