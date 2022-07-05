Sailor denies drowning baby girl

Iesha Nichelle Copeland denied allegations that she drowned her baby girl in a bathtub in May.

The 28-year-old Navy sailor and young mother pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and murder before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Tuesday.

Copeland waived her speedy trial rights.

She is represented by defense attorney Randall Cunliffe.

The case has been assigned to Judge Vernon Perez who will set the next court date.

On May 22, Copeland allegedly drowned her baby in a bathtub before authorities found her at Two Lovers Point, carrying her daughter in a carrier and threatening to jump.

Crisis negotiators were able to convince Copeland to give them the baby, but it took several hours to get Copeland safely off the cliffside. The child’s death was ruled a homicide by a forensic pathologist.