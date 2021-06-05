Sailor facing child porn case released to his barracks

A sailor stationed on U.S. Naval Base Guam who was accused of possessing and sharing more than a dozen sexually explicit videos of children was released from prison Friday.

The defendant, Austin Dodge, appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood for a detention hearing.

Dodge's rank or job in the Navy wasn't immediately available but he's been stationed on Guam for 2-1/2 years.

He was indicted on May 20 on charges of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Dodge also was given a notice of forfeiture for a Samsung Galaxy tablet, the indictment states.

The alleged incidents occurred in April and June 2020.

Dodge, who has been in federal custody since May 21, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“The only reason that Mr. Dodge is being recommended to be detained is due to the lack of a landline,” defense attorney Leilani Lujan said during Friday’s hearing.

Tydingco-Gatewood granted his request to be released from jail after Lujan confirmed with the court that the defendant has secured a landline, so that he could be placed on electronic monitoring at his Navy barracks.

The chief judge said she is also confident that the defendant’s commanding officer will ensure he follows all court orders.

Assistant U.S. Attorney April Owen objected to his release.

“This defendant shared over 18 videos of children involved in sexually explicit content. This is a serious crime that poses a danger to the community,” Owen said.

Lujan argued that if her client was a danger to the community, then the government should not have waited about a year to prosecute.

“I think swift action would have happened at least in July of last year. But it didn’t,” Lujan said.

Dodge also was placed on curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and he was ordered to stay away from any witnesses and victims in the case.

“The court doesn’t find there is a flight risk,” Tydingco-Gatewood said.

His trial is set to begin July 23.