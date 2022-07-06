Sailor pleads not guilty in her child's death

Iesha Nichelle Copeland denied allegations that she drowned her baby girl in a bathtub in May.

The 28-year-old Navy sailor and young mother pleaded not guilty Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison in the Superior Court of Guam to aggravated murder and murder.

Copeland waived her right to a speedy trial.

She is represented by defense attorney Randall Cunliffe.

The case has been assigned to Judge Vernon Perez, who will set the next court date.

On May 22, Copeland allegedly drowned her daughter in a bathtub at home. She later brought the child to Two Lovers Point, carrying the toddler in a baby carrier and attempting to jump.

Crisis negotiators were able to convince Copeland to give them the child, but it took several hours to get Copeland safely off the cliffside. The child’s death was ruled a homicide by a forensic pathologist.