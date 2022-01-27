A U.S. Navy sailor accused of stealing a car from a cab driver who was giving him a ride is set to admit to the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Oscar Limas, 29, appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan for an arraignment hearing Wednesday.

He was charged with theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor, and reckless driving while impaired as a petty misdemeanor.

It was said during the hearing that the defendant has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

However, Judge Quan said the plea would have been taken by the judge assigned to the case following the arraignment hearing.

Theft

According to court documents, the victim told police that he was on duty as a cab driver Christmas night, when he picked up the suspect in Tumon to give him a ride to the Days Inn.

The victim took the suspect to an ATM where the suspect then handed the victim his debit card and pin. The suspect told the victim that he was too drunk to get out of the car, documents state.

The victim was unable to take out any money when he suddenly noticed that his car was gone, prosecutor’s alleged in the complaint.

Multiple witnesses reported to police that they allegedly saw the suspect driving the stolen car even after one of the tires blew out.

A witness approached the driver to see if he was OK when the suspect said, “No, can you call me a taxi,” documents state.

The suspect allegedly told police he was drinking and ingested a white pill at a club that night, and felt tired when he asked the victim for a ride.