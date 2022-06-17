Navy sailor Eric Benjamin Salone took a deferred plea deal in connection with a 2020 drive-by shooting in Agana Heights that sent another man to the hospital.

Salone, 27, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino on Thursday just an hour after his co-actor, Nicholas Wayne Moore, 23, posted a $5,000 bail and was released.

Moore turned himself in to the court after the judge issued a warrant for his arrest during the second day of jury selection in his trial. He failed to show up to the hearing.

Moore shook his head inside the courtroom to express disagreement as prosecuting attorney Sean Brown asked the judge to have him drug-tested.

The defense contended Moore did not show up because he overslept.

Tolentino said he would take Moore’s word and ordered him to continue to follow his release conditions.

Jury selection in Moore's trial continues Friday.

Testify

Salone’s plea agreement includes his cooperation with the government. He is set to testify against Moore during the trial.

He told the judge that he has been in Guam since 2017, and is still employed with the military.

Salone pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm without a valid firearms identification card as a third-degree felony and discharge of a firearm as a misdemeanor.

As part of the deferred plea, the case will be dismissed but not expunged after Salone completes his cooperation with the government and three years of probation.

He admitted in court what occurred during the drive-by shooting that he was involved in about two years ago.

“I retrieved a .45-caliber pistol from the floor of the truck and used it to scare off people I thought were attacking,” Salone said. He told the court that he shot a round toward the ground because the individuals were armed with pipes and machetes.

Tolentino ordered him to stay away from the victims.

An amended superseding indictment was filed against Moore on June 13 charging him with two counts of aggravated assault and terrorizing, along with illegal weapons possession charges.

In April 2021, the person shot in Agana Heights initially identified Moore as the shooter, but later told police he wasn't sure. The victim reportedly told police he believes another man was the intended target of the shooting because the man had stolen money from Moore, court documents state.

Moore is charged in two other cases, including the disappearance and alleged murder of Michael Castro, and allegedly having sexual relations with a minor who was under 16 around December 2016 and January 2017.