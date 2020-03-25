Three sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt which is traveling off of Guam – in the Philippine Sea – were diagnosed with COVID-19 and were evacuated from the ship, the Department of Defense has confirmed.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly confirmed the infection in a statement at a Pentagon news conference on March 24.

"We've identified all the folks they've had contact with, and we're quarantining them as well," Modly stated.

"This is an example of how we are able to keep our ships deployed at seas and underway, even with active COVID-19 cases."

The aircraft carrier visited Guam in February and nearly 5,000 of its sailors were allowed some rest and recreation.

The aircraft carrier is in transit in the Philippine Sea, along with ships in its Carrier Strike Group; the USS America Expeditionary Strike Group; and the U.S. 7th Fleet command ship, USS Blue Ridge; as part of what the 7th Fleet described as routine operations.

The Pentagon didn't indicate where the three infected sailors were flown to.

The Defense Department also confirmed that as of Wednesday 133 military personnel have contracted the virus across the military.

Military service members are banned from local and international travel unless they are conducting missions.

Service members have also been cautioned that Japan is now considered under a Level 3 alert for COVID-19.