Sailors aboard ship for submarine repairs remain 'sequestered'

The crew members of the USS Frank Cable, which is tasked with submarine repairs, remain sequestered on the ship – moored in Guam waters – more than two months after the COVID-19 crisis broke out.

"Our No. 1 priority is the safety and welfare of Frank Cable sailors, civilian mariners, and their families," the military's Joint Region Marianas said in a statement. "The direction for the crew to sequester aboard the ship was to ensure their continued health and to maintain operational readiness."

The ship has more than 1,000 U.S. Navy sailors and civilian mariners serving in its crew. None have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the military.

"We are committed to making the best-informed decisions to protect the health and safety of our sailors, civilian mariners and their families," stated Navy Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore, public affairs officer for Joint Region Marianas.

Moore also stated the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt will return to Guam at some point to pick up sailors who are still completing their required time off the ship. More than 1,000 of the warship's sailors tested positive for COVID-19 but many have since recovered and were allowed to rejoin the carrier.