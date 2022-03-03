After about two months at sea, more than 5,000 sailors are ashore on Guam, enjoying rest and relaxation.

Two vessels from U.S. Navy carrier strike group three, the USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, and the USS Spruance, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, began a port visit Tuesday, following their participation in operations and exercises in the Philippine and South China seas.

“We hope your time here today will show just how seriously we take our mission to support and free and open Indo-Pacific. And our commitment to our partners, allies and friends has never been more important to this region right now,” Rear Admiral J. T. Anderson, the group’s commander told reporters during a media tour of the aircraft carrier.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Anderson said the training events, which included joint missions with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helped to sustain crew proficiency “in a dynamic environment.”

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the commanding officer for USS Abraham Lincoln first visited Guam in 1997. She said her crew, with an average age of 22, was “super excited” to be on island, and that the aircraft carrier will be operating in the region “for the foreseeable future.”

“Almost all of my deployments have been in the western Pacific. This is number seven for me and six have been in the Pacific; one was on the east coast. So I’ve visited Guam many times. It’s probably changed a little bit since the last time I was here, which is 10 years ago,” she said.

Since leaving its home port in San Diego, the ship has logged 3,285 flight hours, 2,479 aircraft landings, 11 supply replenishments at sea and 19,300 miles sailed.

While on shore leave, the visiting sailors will be staying at local hotels, across at least three different properties, according to multiple sailors and personnel who spoke with The Guam Daily Post.

“We have a lot of long talks with the crew about port visits. It’s great for them; they get a little rest and relaxation. And then, we talk to them about the location we’re going in, and some of the history … why it’s important that we interact – they experience and talk to the locals, appreciate their customs and traditions and why you love this island so much,” Bauernschmidt said.

‘I’m so excited’

But at least 16 aboard USS Abraham Lincoln didn’t require a briefing on Guam because they were either raised here or have family living here.

Among them is the captain’s ship secretary, who is hoping his uncle can re-enlist him in the Navy.

“That is another amazing thing about coming to a port like this, is there’s such a strong connection between so many of our crew members and the local population,” she said.

For Makani Borja, a culinary specialist senior apprentice, the visit will be his first chance to experience his homeland firsthand.

“I was born in Baltimore, Maryland. This will be my first time in Guam, so I’m so excited,” he said.

Borja said he was looking forward to seeing his aunts and uncles who live in Barrigada.

“I’m just excited to see all the scenery and what Guam has for me.”

Emotions were also high for Monique Camacho Winslett, an aviation electronic technician second class.

“My brother and my cousins are waiting for me right now,” Winslett said while being interviewed.

She told reporters it’s been six years since she’s been back home.

“I told (my crewmates) before, ‘I’m probably going to cry.’ I hope I don’t, but once I see my godkids, and my aunties, and my uncles and my brother – I’m probably going to cry and then eat my feelings, because, you know, I miss the food,” she said.

All of the crew from the two ships are vaccinated for COVID-19 and “most” have received a booster dose, according to information shared by the Navy.

“We abide by any local requirement. We have conversations about, you know, it’s our responsibility to make sure we are doing everything within our power (to help minimize the risk of transmission),” Bauernschmidt said.

Guam has seen an increase in port calls and multinational military exercises since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The island is considered a “safe haven” for visiting commands and ships, and has attracted troops from the United Kingdom, India and Singapore during the global health emergency.

“The government of Guam and the local community have continuously supported strike groups operating in the region and we are certainly grateful for this opportunity to enhance our own sailor, our material and mission readiness after many weeks at sea,” Anderson said.