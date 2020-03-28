The Pentagon is bringing in thousands more testing kits on Guam to test all of the more than 5,000 USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors on Guam after 23 of them tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Twenty-three sailors on the aircraft carrier tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Friday afternoon after having received the information from Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander of the military's Joint Region Marianas.

Guam has already seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. As of Friday evening, Guam had 51 confirmed cases, including two from the Naval Health Research Center – both of whom are Guam residents. The 23 infected carrier-based sailors are not included in the 51 local cases.

The aircraft carrier's sailors will be restricted pierside on the Navy base and none from the aircraft carrier, which is home-ported in San Diego, will be allowed in other parts of the base or the local community outside the base fence, Navy officials have assured Gov. Leon Guerrero, she said.

Acting Secretary Of The Navy Thomas B. Modly said in a briefing at the Pentagon March 26 that the aircraft carrier had approximately 800 test kits on board and has its own laboratory capable of processing the test kits.

All 5,000-plus sailors on the ship will be tested.

"We are in the process now of testing 100% of the crew of that ship to ensure that – that ... we were able to contain whatever spread might have occurred there on the ship," Modly said.

"We're flying more on there today as we speak. So, they will have more brought in to help solve this problem," Modly said from the Pentagon as he was joined by Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David H. Berger and Sgt. Major Of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black at the press conference.

The ship, often called a floating small city, pulled into the Navy base on Guam early Friday in what the Navy base called a routine port call. Several of the ship's sailors are residents of Guam.

Two days prior to the ship's arrival, three of the aircraft carrier's sailors were airlifted to Naval Hospital Guam after they fell ill to COVID-19 while the ship was training off Guam, in the Philippine Sea.

There were five more sailors who were flown from the ship or in the process of being flown off the ship, Modly said, according to a transcript of the briefing, and added: "And then there are several others that are in isolation right now."

Modly said some of the infected sailors didn't require hospitalization but are in quarantine.

"...Their symptoms are very mild, their aches and pains and those types of things, sore throats but nothing that required hospitalization. So they're in quarantine now on Guam."

The governor said she was assured none of the sailors will be allowed into the local community.

"I am assured by the admiral that no sailors will be out of the base. They won't even go to the base – they are just quarantined in the pier area," Leon Guerrero said.

The aircraft carrier most recently visited Vietnam. Its sailors also spent nearly a week on Guam for rest and recreation last month and at the time many of the sailors were seen in Guam's tourist district, which primarily draws tourists from Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.

"They are doing their contact tracing with their sailors they are identifying those positive there, isolating them there, quarantining them and so the admiral is doing everything to again protect not just his military population and his military people but also ours," the governor said. "There will be no contact of these sailors from both military and also from civilian people that are in the base."

The governor said she was told Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base will remain open to members of the public who have access, as well as to service members.

No sailors have been hospitalized or are seriously ill, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said in a written statement.

"The resources at our naval medical facilities in Guam will allow us to more effectively test, isolate and, if necessary, treat sailors," Gilday said. "We expect additional positive tests, and those sailors who test positive will be transported to the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam for further evaluation and treatment as necessary."

No base or Joint Region Marianas personnel will be allowed access to the pier, Gilday stated.

"We're taking this day by day. Our top two priorities are taking care of our people and maintaining mission readiness. Both of those go hand in glove," he added.