4 sailors with COVID-19 evacuated to Guam

Four sailors who tested positive for COVID-19 were medically evacuated from the USS Theodore Roosevelt to Guam on Wednesday and taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam for evaluation and treatment.

According to Joint Region Marianas, surveillance testing of the four sailors conducted on Tuesday was "indicative of COVID-19."

The sailors were isolated in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines until they could be flown off the ship to Guam.

Joint Region Marianas issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon: "Joint Region Marianas has been working in cooperation with the government of Guam to ensure proper advanced notification of the patients’ arrival on Guam. The patients will be treated at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam and will be isolated at U.S. Naval Base Guam in accordance with CDC protocols."

The sailors are not counted in the Joint Information Center's 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Airlifted

Earlier Wednesday, military officials indicated that three sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt were diagnosed with COVID-19 and were evacuated from the ship. The Roosevelt is traveling in the Philippine Sea, just off of Guam, according to the Department of Defense.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly confirmed the infection in a statement at a Pentagon news conference on March 24.

"We've identified all the folks they've had contact with, and we're quarantining them as well," Modly stated. "This is an example of how we are able to keep our ships deployed at seas and underway, even with active COVID-19 cases."

The earlier reports don't mention a fourth sailor.

Information shared in error

Early Tuesday afternoon, Naval Hospital Guam's spokesperson confirmed the hospital had four confirmed COVID-19 patients and 26 patients under investigation, or PUIs, which are people who have symptoms and are being monitored.

A press release from Joint Region Marianas later that afternoon stated that information was incorrect.

While Joint Region Marianas denied there were any COVID-19 patients at the Navy hospital, it did confirm there are "two (Department of Defense)-affiliated cases who were tested" by the Department of Public Health and Social Services laboratory. And these two DOD-affiliated cases were included in the total previously reported by the Joint Information Center, the military stated.

The two DOD-affiliated patients are being monitored in home isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines, the Navy hospital stated.