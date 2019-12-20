A Saipan man accused of trying to smuggle drugs to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands while transiting through Guam earlier this month pleaded not guilty before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

Defendant Alejandro Vincent Tebit waived his right to a speedy trial.

On Dec. 3, Tebit was transiting through Guam from Texas when he was arrested and charged after 193 grams of meth was allegedly found in his carry-on bag.

He faces multiple charges involving the importation of a Schedule II controlled substance.

A Guam Customs officer discovered four sealed Priority Mail flat-rate boxes in the man’s luggage. From each box, officers recovered sealed plastic bags containing a crystalline substance, court documents state.

The items tested positive for amphetamines.

Tebit told Customs that while in Texas, he was asked to carry the meth and that he would be paid $6,000 once he returned to Saipan, court documents state.