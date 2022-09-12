Saipan distress beacon, though false alert, tests SAR teams

Local, federal and maritime partners responded to a distress beacon in the eastern waters off Saipan and, although it was a false alarm, the activation was an opportune time to remind the community that it's OK to cancel a false alert.

An emergency position-indicating radio beacon, or EPIRB, was activated Sept. 6 in Saipan on Sept. 6, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release. The distress beacon’s signal was picked up by a satellite, which then informed the Coast Guard's rescue coordination center.

“In this case, the activation seems accidental,” stated Senior Chief Petty Officer Brian Koji, U.S. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center supervisor.

Any accidental activation of an EPIRB in the waters of Guam or greater Oceania can be reported by contacting the U.S. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center in Guam at 671-355-4800. Residents reporting will be asked to provide the beacon’s ID to cancel the false alert.

This response "prevents unnecessary searches and keeps responders fresh to address emergent cases,” stated Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam.

According to the release, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety teams searched the east side of Saipan and conducted vessel checks at Smiling Cove Marina with no successful results.

A helicopter crew from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 out of Andersen Air Force Base also answered the call, flying over several points on Saipan and honing in on a location on Capitol Hill.

"The U.S. Coast Guard dispatched an officer, along with members of DPS, to conduct interviews of persons with homes in Capitol Hill with registered boats, and no residents confirmed they owned an EPIRB. However, after these visits, the EPIRB signal ceased, indicating a depleted battery or someone switching it off,” the Coast Guard said.

Over the course of the search, responders discovered that the EPIRB involved in the case was registered by a previous owner who no longer resides in Saipan.

"After selling the associated boat in 2016, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Bureau of Motor Vehicles, responsible for maintaining boat registrations, could not find a valid registration beyond 2016, meaning the new owner of the vessel and EPIRB did not register their boat as required by law,” the release said.

When a beacon is activated, search and rescue personnel respond immediately. With the help of the beacon's data, search areas are narrowed down considerably, allowing quicker response to distress.

"As a reminder, accidental activations happen, but calling to cancel false alerts is nonpunitive, helps protect SAR personnel, and ensures valuable resources are available to respond to actual distress cases,” the Coast Guard stated.