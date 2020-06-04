Saipan has 2 new COVID-19 cases

Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northern Marianas.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the CNMI to 26 since March 28.

The individuals were passengers of the May 30 United Airlines flight from Guam; their travel originated from the U.S. mainland, according to Gov. Ralph Torres' COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation (CHCC).

They were tested and confirmed positive at CHCC Laboratory on June 4.

The two individuals are females, ages 15 and 56, are asymptomatic, and are being safely monitored in isolation, officials stated.

CHCC contact tracing teams are investigating the source of infection for the person confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but have identified no links to previous infections.