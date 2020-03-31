Northern Marianas Gov. Ralph Torres and his COVID-19 task force announced the first suspected COVID-19 death on Saipan.

The patient, a 70-year-old man, had been under investigation for suspected infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp, or CHCC. He died Monday.

A specimen has been sent to the Guam Public Health Laboratory.

A total of 20 samples from patients were sent to Guam for testing. Officials said 11 are pending results.

The man was seen at the CHCC on March 25 and had multiple underlying medical conditions. He was quarantined with his wife at the Kanoa Hotel.

CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said, "The patient had no travel history but recently came into contact with someone who tested positive."

To date, the CNMI has two confirmed COVID-19 cases. The two patients are doing "well" while in isolation, according to Northern Marianas officials.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our community member. Our thoughts are with the deceased's family and will render all necessary assistance to his family. Let's take a moment to reflect and may our thoughts and prayers in this difficult time be with the family. We must take courage and continue to play our part to fight this virus," said Torres.

Dr. Beth Kohnen said the hospital has taken "great precautions" to avoid exposure with other patients.

Torres announced a mandatory curfew for all residents from 7 p.m.-6 a.m., warning that anyone who is caught on the road who is not exempted will be cited.

"If you're not part of the exception, you need to stay home," said Torres.

Law enforcement, first responders and private sector employees on duty are the only exemptions, and all others will be cited.

"We may be having community transmission. Everyone needs to be careful. ... Assume it's everywhere. Assume that everyone has it. Assume you have it," Kohnen said.