An unidentified man driving a gray sedan stopped near a school bus stop and tried to entice a girl to get into his car on Friday. Police are asking the community for help find him.

The CNMI Department of Public Safety received the 911 call around 6 p.m. Friday.

The caller wanted to report "an unusual incident that occurred earlier in the day as they were waiting at their bus stop," a press release said.

According to the release, the gray sedan stopped near the bus stop, parking along the shoulder of the road. The man in the car rolled the passenger-side window down slightly and asked a girl to go with him to Garapan and Dan Dan.

The suspect is described as having dark hair, and speaking good English. The gray sedan was reported to have dark tint and scratches on its side.

"The Department of Public Safety would like to remind the public and parents to be aware of this incident, and to speak with your children about the dangers of strangers asking unusual questions, especially when there are no familiar adults around," the press release said.

About nine years ago, in 2011, two young girls, sisters, went missing and no trace of them was ever found. Faloma and Maleina Luhk, who were ages 9 and 10 at the time of their disappearance, were last seen waiting at a bus stop in Santa Lourdes on the morning of May 25, 2011, according to the FBI.

Last year, the FBI offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to their whereabouts.