A standoff in Saipan ended around 2:45 Thursday morning with local and federal law enforcement breaching the suspect's home.

Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Dre Pangelinan said upon entering, the suspect fired multiple shots directly toward the officers.

"Officers returned fire and managed to neutralize the threat," said Pangelinan.

The suspect is dead.

Pangelinan said the female, believed to be the suspect's girlfriend is also dead "due to the nature of the situation."

The suspect had fired at law enforcement on Tuesday afternoon in Afetna, Saipan when they attempted to serve an arrest warrant.

The individual then took tbe woman hostage. Video showed him holding her at gunpoint while walking from the Afetna Supermarket to his residence in San Antonio.

For over 36 hours, law enforcement had tried to negotiate with the suspect who barricaded himself inside the home and fired multiple rounds during the standoff making demands for food.

Federal partners, including CNMI Department of Public Safety Internal Affairs, and the Criminal Investigative Bureau are conducting an investigation of the incident, said Pangelinan.