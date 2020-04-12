The Salvation Army Guam Corps continues to receive requests for food assistance and is reaching out to the community for contributions to meet ever-increasing pleas for aid.

Toward the end of March, the nonprofit organization sought donations to help those who have been displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's actually gotten to a point where we're handling what we usually handle on a slow month in one day," said C.J. Urquico, Salvation Army public relations and development coordinator.

For weeks, he said, there has been a backlog of people who want to receive food assistance.

During the first four days of food distribution, Urquico said, they have served about 156 people, or about 38 families.

On average, he said, they would usually serve about 151 people in a month. According to Urquico, about 137 people were served in one day, which is the equivalent of 28 families.

Taking in account the number of people served per day, Urquico said they are looking at options to step up production and possibly hire more volunteers.

Aside from food donations, the organization is also seeking monetary assistance to buy food at a wholesale price from local vendors.

Earlier this week, the organization received $12,000 worth of rice, canned meat and drinks from Quality Distributors.

It costs about $96 for a bag of food, Urquico said. With the donation from Quality Distributors, bigger families – families with more than six - would receive a 50-pound bag of rice, along with the food, he added.

While the island goes through this crisis, Salvation Army is working hard to continue to provide services for families in need, he said.

Social distancing

With the amount of families Salvation Army serves each day, as a precautionary measure, Urquico urges the public to practice social distancing and call first to make an appointment beforehand.

Those who are displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic are asked to provide a valid photo ID, a status letter on whether they were terminated or had their hours reduced, and two recent paychecks.

Those in need of assistance or others who would like to make a donation may contact Salvation Army at (671) 477-9855 or http://guam.salvationarmy.org