Salvation Army distributed food to nearly 5,000 during pandemic

The Salvation Army has helped feed 4,735 people and counting during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Maj. Tom Stambaugh, head of the Salvation Army Guam Corps, during a Rotary Club of Guam meeting.

Wednesday's meeting at Three Square restaurant in Tamuning was the club's first physical meeting since the government implemented restrictions in March on community gatherings.

Stambaugh said they tried to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Administration but have not yet heard back on whether they are qualified to receive help to buy provisions for food distribution. He said they were able to sustain food distributions through private donations in addition to grant funding.

"So that is how we were able to keep our warehouse full ... because we were going through it so quickly," Stambaugh said.

Families and individuals are served by appointment and given a bag of food worth about $70 to $80. Families of more than five are given two bags.

The food distribution during the pandemic exceeded that of any typhoon, he said. During Typhoon Mangkhut they served 484 individuals, during Typhoon Wutip they served 477 and during Yutu they served 299.

On average, the Salvation Army Guam serves 30 families, or about 151 people.

Stambaugh said during in the last few months many families reached out to the Salvation Army for assistance for the first time.

"We have seen brand-new families at Salvation Army, which is obviously due to the COVID situation," he said.

In addition, the Salvation Army Guam Corps supported the Nursing Resources Command Center at the University of Guam with food and beverages while they were administering community COVID-19 testing.

The Salvation Army thrift store in Tamuning had to shut down, as it is a retail establishment. The two-and-a-half-month closure resulted in a loss of income of about $70,000, according to Stambaugh.

The store reopened last week. Donations are not currently being accepted but when donations do resume all items must sit in their warehouse for 72 hours before they can be sorted in order to reduce any risk of spreading the virus, Stambaugh said.