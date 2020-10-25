The annual Thanksgiving luncheon for those in need will continue this year, despite the pandemic, but with a few changes, said Capt. Kerri Rudd of the Salvation Army Guam Corps.

"We never considered scrapping it because everyone is hungry," she said. "These folks that we are going to be giving food to, they are not getting fed (otherwise) that day."

Rudd said the meal will be takeout only.

"We are going to be doing balutan and we have made the decision that, because usually it is about 75 to 100 (food) donors, we don't want to be a superspreader with COVID-19," she said.

Rudd said the organization will purchase meals from a local hotel and work with the mayors' offices to distribute them through the island. She said the Salvation Army will also visit a few homeless shelters, including Guma San Jose and Global Dorm, Maite.

She said the organization plans to feed as many people as possible.

"We are shooting for at least 500 and we are hoping we can do more. But we need to wait and see how much comes in to see how much we can afford," she said.

The Salvation Army is working to do more with less, according to Rudd, who said the clientele seen on a daily basis has changed during the pandemic. The middle-class community – which last year was donating – is now on the other end and is in need of receiving donations, she said.

"The difference is we are seeing first-timers that have usually given to Salvation Army," said Rudd. "We are just making sure everybody knows, 'Hey, it's OK, we're all in the same boat.'"

For safety reasons, this year the Salvation Army will not be seeking volunteers or food donations, Rudd said.

"If people would like to participate, we just need monetary (donations), even if it is $20," she said.

Rudd said she hopes that next year the annual meal can return to tradition.

"When COVID-19 lifts, we can go back to Chamorro Village and do it in the big party style that we have been able to do in the past," she said. "But everything looks different this year."