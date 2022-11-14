Salvation Army seeks donations for annual Thanksgiving meal

The local chapter of Salvation Army is hoping the community will rally behind its annual tradition of feeding the needy during the holidays.

"Thanksgiving is a time with food, family, friends and counting your blessings. But the pandemic continues to affect many of your neighbors unable to provide Thanksgiving meals to their families. More and more families are turning to The Salvation Army," the organization stated in a news release.

Families and individuals will receive meals this year, according to the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army is enlisting aid from the island community to help make the event a reality.

"We are seeking monetary donations to help cover the costs associated with providing this need. You can help give your neighbors a meal and a reason to be thankful this holiday season. Best of all, you give them hope," the nonprofit organization stated in the release.

Those interested in helping the effort can call Lou Hongyee at 671-486-6522 to coordinate donations.