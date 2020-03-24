The Salvation Army Guam Corps is gearing up for additional food bank distribution to help displaced workers in the coming weeks and is in need of both monetary and in-kind donations.

"We have served Guam during disasters in the past and we will do our best to help our island community during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Maj. Tom Stambaugh, who heads The Salvation Army Guam Corps.

The organization needs nonperishable food items and possibly more baby formula and diapers.

While the island continues to observe precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army Family Services Center and Food Bank will stay open.

But as part of efforts to keep people from congregating and potentially spreading the disease further, the community is asked to call ahead and make appointments.

The Family Services Center can be reached at (671) 477-3529. The Food Bank can be contacted at (671) 477-9855.

For people who want to avail of Salvation Army food services, they must have a valid photo ID and a dated letter from an employer stating their hours were cut or the employee was laid off.

Again, incoming clients must call The Salvation Army Food Bank ahead of time to schedule an appointment.