The food pantry at the Salvation Army Guam Corps office is practically bare and with the holiday season coming up officers are asking the community for help.

The shelves reflect a new reality for the organization and the island community. Families who used to donate - many of them middle class who’ve seen their income reduced as they’ve been furloughed from their jobs or lost working hours - are now among those seeking help.

Additionally, the island’s schools, which typically raise either money or hold food drives to help the organization, are closed with students learning from home.

“We’re suffering because schools aren’t open and often times each year we rely on schools for the food drives,” said Capt. Kari Rudd, The Salvation Army Guam Corps office. “As you can see, the food pantry is bare, we need some help.”

“Whether that’s monetary donations or in-kind donations, anything and all are going to help feed the hungry. There’s a lot of people out there with food insecurity right now and we need to take care of them,” she added.

Part of that fundraising effort is the annual Red Kettle Drive, which will take place, though, as with many other things they’re doing this year, will look different.

“We have to be innovative,” she said noting social distancing requirements and business closures.

Many of the places where the Red Kettles were at in the past are closed because of COVID-19, Rudd said. Residents will see kettles at the Bank of Hawaii and other new locations. She said there also will be unmanned kettles in safe spaces.

“We’re still raising money because we still need the money to serve the community throughout the entire year,” she said.

Part of this year’s innovative solutions, is the serving of the traditional Thanksgiving meal, typically held at the Chamorro Village. They’re contracting a local hotel to prepare 550 meals and “spending money that we don’t have to do it,” according to Rudd.

“We’re asking for monetary donations so we can help make up the difference in the money we’ve actually spent,” she said.

“It’s going to be a really good solid dinner of turkey and mashed potatoes and stuffing, … and so many wonderful things and we’re going to deliver them to the mayors offices as well as some of the homeless shelters so we make sure that people are actually fed."

Another ask is Christmas toys.

“We’re going to continue to serve 400 families, that’s our goal - well over 1,200 children but we need help with toys,” she said.

Rudd said they’ve seen 9,272 families - that’s over 16,500 individuals, since COVID-19 landed on Guam.

She said that breaks down to about 15 families a day.