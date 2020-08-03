Salvation Army thrift store reopens

The Salvation Army thrift store is open again for shoppers looking for a good deal on new and gently used items.

The store reopened last month and is now accepting donations, according to C.J. Urquico, public relations coordinator for the Salvation Army Guam Corps.

"We changed a lot of our procedures," said thrift store manager Doris Young. Only 10 to 15 shoppers are allowed in the store at a time and they must use hand sanitizer and wear a mask.

Located along Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning, the retail outlet was closed for 2-1/2 months, which Urquico said resulted in a loss of income of about $75,000.

Now business is picking back up and the need for discount goods seems to have extended to more residents who are struggling financially during the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic.

"Since COVID-19, I have been seeing a lot of new customers, a lot of new faces," Young said. "They really appreciate that we exist because it's affordable for them."

Donations accepted

Donation intake was temporarily suspended due to the virus, but the store is once again accepting donations once a week, Young said. She said the outlet saw a surge in donations as restrictions lifted, and as people had likely been cleaning out closets during the stay-at-home mandate.

Young said The Salvation Army does its best to use all donations and avoid "loading the landfill down."

"We really get a lot of brand-name clothing," she said, adding that sales go toward supporting community outreach efforts. "We really touch a lot of souls."

Donations can be dropped off on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The thrift store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the store will hold the first fill-a-bag tent sale since the pandemic began.