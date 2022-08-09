Hector Acosta and his wife, Yasmin, are the new captains for the Salvation Army Guam Corps. The pair arrived July 9 from Seattle, where they were last appointed, taking over local operations from predecessors Kari and Eric Rudd.

Leadership changes occasionally based on need. Hector Acosta said the team in Guam is a "very high-caliber" group, and there doesn't appear to be any operational needs to address. Instead, Acosta has his sights set on sustainability.

"The questions I'm asking are these: What would happen if Salvation Army went away? What would happen to the community, and what gaps would pop up because of that? Or what gaps exist in spite of us being here?" he said.

"What I'd like to do is start developing ideas for solutions-based programs. What I mean by that is a nonprofit should not be at the mercy of grants and funding and that sort of thing. Because that becomes counterproductive. So how do we become sustainable and how do we make that sustainability part of the strength of the community?" Acosta added.

The captain said he is in the "dreaming stages" with regard to initiatives, but added that he would like to share ideas and hopes to meet with stakeholders to develop solutions.

A low-hanging piece of fruit, as far as sustainability for the Salvation Army, is its thrift store. Acosta said there is a gap of about $300,000 every year that he has to fill as part of the organization's operational costs. The store is getting to a point where it can pay for itself and, once it exceeds that level, it can start generating revenue to help cover overhead for the general operation, he added.

"I'm dreaming about ways to help by generating revenue for (Salvation Army Guam) for sustainability, so we're not scraping by each year. And then I'm dreaming about social enterprise so that we can create, like, microbusinesses," the captain said.

As an example, he wondered about creating a business to address issues around homelessness, such as a lack of housing inventory and unemployment.

"Like a microhome or tiny home manufacturing type of enterprise, and then hire (homeless individuals), train them to build the homes and then develop the village and then they lived in the village. And then they continue to do that for other people that are there," Acosta said.

"Not everybody would be interested in this particular job," he added. "But here in the community, there's tourism, there's certainly a ton of social services. We've got cars on the side of the road that I've noticed. ... So, what if Salvation Army developed a microbusiness, training a local to collect those and then figure out how to repurpose those vehicles? ... So, you take somebody who is a liability, and you actually help them start up a business. ... And now, you're solving problems on problems on problems. There are so many cool opportunities to do that."