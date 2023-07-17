Samantha Owen new executive director of the Guam Girl Scouts

The Guam Girl Scouts board announced Samantha Owen as the organization's new executive director.

After six years away from home, Owen returned to Guam to practice her skills as an active lifetime Girl Scouts member, the Guam Girl Scouts said in a news release. She's assisted her daughter's troops for 7 years.

Owen hopes to help inspire girls across the island, spreading the importance of creating a solid foundation for steady growth, understanding that will include community partnerships and lots of volunteers, the release stated.

“It is my pleasure to be taking the helm of Guam Girl Scouts," Owen said in the release. "I feel greatly indebted to former executive director Allison Hermanson and those that came before us in leading (the Guam Girl Scouts) to make it what it is today.”

On July 18, Owen will represent the Guam Girl Scouts at the National Girl Scout Convention in Orlando, Florida.