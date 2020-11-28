Through the generosity of Samaritan’s Purse, Pacific Mission Aviation received two Beechcraft King Air 200 aircraft to help carry out its continued missions across the region, PMA stated in a press release.

Samaritan’s Purse, an international, nondenominational, evangelical Christian disaster relief organization, ensured the planes were outfitted for mission work with extra cargo-carrying capabilities.

For the better part of four decades, PMA has provided services such as medical evacuations, sea searches, disaster relief and more, for islanders in isolated islands.

“These aircraft are tools that PMA will utilize to extend the vision of Samaritan’s Purse, which also mirrors PMA’s vision in Micronesia of bringing hope, changing lives,” said Norbert Kalau, president and CEO of PMA.

The pandemic has brought many challenges this year, PMA stated in the release. The organization saw an increase in demand for flight services. PMA saw an increased need for better and faster equipment to extend PMA’s reach to the countries and island nations in the region.

“In order to enhance their capabilities, (PMA has also) looked into grants to support the purchase of the Beechcraft King Air 200, training of pilots and mechanics, as well as spare parts,” the release stated.

According to PMA, Samaritan’s Purse CEO Franklin Graham committed the aircraft and pledged to help PMA meet its needs to ensure it can continue its mission in the Pacific. Included with the aircraft donation is the training of PMA pilots and mechanics and an upgrade of avionics for both planes.

Kalau thanked Samaritan’s Purse, adding ““the donation of these aircraft brings in a new era of extended service, increased safety and spreading God’s love to the people of Micronesia. PMA is deeply thankful to Franklin Graham, and the generosity of Samaritan’s Purse.”

PMA, headquartered in Guam, has bases in Yap; Koror, Palau; and Manila. The organization aims to bring hope, spread the Christian mission and provide medical evacuations, sea searches and disaster relief for islanders in isolated areas.

Information was provided in a press release.