San Agustin confirmed as public health director

Arthur U. San Agustin has been confirmed as the director of the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Senators voted in favor of his nomination during session Monday.

“I expect the director to serve the people of Guam first and foremost… that he is direct and completely forthright with the community he serves, and to remove any impediment that keeps information from the public,” said Sen. Therese Terlaje, chairperson of the Committee on Health, Tourism, Historic Preservation, Land and Justice.

The director's job is crucial as the island is struggling to control a virus that has taken many lives over the last eight months, has shut many businesses down, put more than 30,000 people out of work, kept many of isolated and completely overwhelmed the island's health care system, the senator stated.

Terlaje said San Agustin and his department are responsible for "carrying out the burden of leading Guam out of this pandemic."

The senator said the role also comes with "the full unprecedented health emergency authority which also entails the management of millions of dollars of procurement and federal funds, and tremendous pressure from the administration, hospitals, health care companies, lawyers, doctors, business owners, the Legislature and the entire community."

Terlaje added the department should be provided with the resources it needs and that DPHSS should not be "scapegoated when it is everyone’s responsibility to improve our situation." Advisory groups and the private sector should work with DPHSS to implement a clear exit strategy that will be communicated effectively to the public, Terlaje stated.

Recognizing the many challenges the director faces, Terlaje also said, “I expect policy to be driven by data and by an unwavering allegiance to saving lives,” and for Public Health to be spared from being threatened with furloughs.

San Agustin has previously been called upon to serve as acting director during his long tenure with DPHSS and his 32 years of government service, Terlaje's press release stated.