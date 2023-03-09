San Agustin proffers another bill to fund relief to Guam businesses

Following last week's introduction of two measures looking to infuse more cash into the Local Employers' Assistance Program, Sen. Joe San Agustin and five of his colleagues are now proposing to forward $15 million, in an effort to assist private businesses, through a program to be established by the Guam Economic Development Authority.

In addition to the $15 million, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has committed to providing $5 million from American Rescue Plan funds, for a total of $20 million, according to a press release from San Agustin.

"In the last week, we saw two other measures introduced to do the same and, while we support the intent of both, my office has carefully put together Bill 75-37 to ensure we appropriate the funding in the proper fashion, by increasing the revenues adopted in the fiscal year 2023 budget. This is the most fiscally responsible way to address the concerns of the businesses," San Agustin stated in the release.

Bill 75 is cosponsored by Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes and Sens. Amanda Shelton, Dwayne San Nicolas, Roy Quinata and William Parkinson.

The measure was anticipated, prior to its introduction Tuesday, as GEDA had discussed with stakeholders that San Agustin and the governor were willing to provide additional assistance to local businesses.

LEAP efforts

But these stakeholders, in the tourism and restaurant industries, had also met with other lawmakers to secure funding for another round of the Local Employers' Assistance Program.

Bill 59-37, from Sens. Chris Barnett, Sabina Perez, Telo Taitague, Joanne Brown, Chris Duenas, Thomas Fisher and Jesse Lujan, would appropriate $10 million from the general fund to extend LEAP.

A second measure, Bill 61-37 from Sen. Frank Blas Jr., appropriates $15 million from the general fund for the same purpose.

While all three bills essentially use surplus or excess collections to fund their intent, Bill 75 specifically changes projected revenues in the fiscal 2023 budget law to account for its appropriation. GEDA and the Department of Administration are charged with establishing an assistance program under Bill 75 and may use LEAP as a guideline or adopt new guidelines.

LEAP was a multimillion-dollar local business assistance program that used a combination of federal and local funding.

It was one of the government assistance programs implemented to mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. GEDA reached out to grant program recipients last year to track economic recovery among small businesses. GEDA found that about 30% of businesses still suffered revenue loss greater than 50% from pre-pandemic levels.

Melanie Mendiola, GEDA administrator and CEO, has said that the agency estimated around 230 to 280 businesses would still qualify for assistance through a similar program to LEAP, but replicating the program would require about $27 million.