Sen. Joe San Agustin announced Sunday he will introduce legislation Monday to help Guam's small businesses recover from the devastating effects brought on by COVID-19.

In a press release, the senator stated: "Even before Guam received its first positive case of COVID-19, we saw that businesses and families would be adversely affected. When a business changes its operations to accommodate for the impact, everyone, from the business owner to the employees and the government, feels the impact. This bill is intended to give some relief to businesses over the course of two years to work toward recovery and in return, assist their hardworking employees recover too."

The legislation will amend the Dave Santos Act by amending the thresholds for a limited exemption of the business privilege tax for the first $250,000 earned for businesses whose gross annual income falls between $50,000 and $500,000. After the two-year period, the Dave Santos Act will revert to the current levels.

"Every sector throughout Guam is experiencing financial difficulties due to this pandemic. We must offer support for our businesses to recover from these very trying times. We want to see businesses reopen their doors, hire their dedicated employees, and in the end we all benefit," the senator added.

San Agustin said he will write to the speaker upon introduction of the bill requesting a waiver of the public hearing requirement so the bill may be heard in the next legislative session.

The measure is co-sponsored by Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee, Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, and Sens. Amanda Shelton, Clynt Ridgell, Kelly Marsh, Louise Muna, Jose Terlaje, Wil Castro and Mary Torres.