As lawmakers are set this week to begin the work of determining funding levels for government of Guam operations next fiscal year, there is still no definitive information on how the governor plans to spend the hundreds of million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds received through the American Rescue Plan.

A spending plan is on hold as Adelup waits on the final rules from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Senators have until the end of the month to submit to the governor a budget for next fiscal year. Some senators have said creating a budget to fund operations is difficult already considering the state of the economy and the primary engine - tourism. When you add to that the $600 million in ARP funds that some directors said they're relying on to help fund their operations, makes creating a balanced budget that much harder, according to some senators.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has spoken about wanting to partially fund the construction of a new hospital and hire new personnel for agencies shorted under the current budget law.

What is more definite so far, after receiving assurances from the Treasury, is that the governor plans to use some funding to pay out the All RISE stimulus program, which is currently capped at $30 million.

Lawmakers haven't spent this time without trying to get a solid answer on ARP spending. Speaker Therese Terlaje invited the governor to discuss her ARP plans, only to be denied a personal meeting. The governor said representatives from financial agencies should suffice.

And on Monday, Sen. James Moylan submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for spending plan related documents, due in part to the upcoming budget season.

But Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairman of the legislative appropriations committee, said the spending priorities for the ARP isn't necessary to develop the budget for fiscal 2022. What matters is the revenue projection, he added.

"The ARP has nothing to do with the budget. I don't know why other senators believe that it is. The budget is based on projection on revenue coming in. ARP is not a steady revenue base," San Agustin said. "We need to know where the ARP is standing? No, we need to know what is our projection like we do every year."

With that said, it appears the budget proposal for next fiscal year is staying largely in line with the governor's proposal.

If the ARP funds would all go to the people of Guam, then that would ultimately return in the form of taxes, fees and other spending that generates revenue for the government, and could factor into the budget.

But as San Agustin noted, even the Legislature's proposed ARP spending priorities is geared more towards funding agencies than the community.

"I just want to make it clear, because every time I read the news, hear the news, 'Oh, the ARP is going to determine our budget.' Wrong, wrong statement," San Agustin said. "We've done a budget with or without ARP, so why would this make a difference today?"

Some agencies, such as the Department of Public Health and Social Services, submitted conservative requests but said they are seeking ARP money to augment their budgets for fiscal 2022.

For example, Public Health is otherwise looking to enter the new fiscal year $17.8 million short of funding needs without ARP money. San Agustin said the Legislature tries to work based on what agencies ask and he believes the budget proposal to be presented Wednesday will be sufficient for the government to run.

But he is also hoping that the when the ARP is spent, it used in a way to restart the economy and is given to agencies for one-time needs, but not to hire more people in classified positions, as the money may not be there to maintain those positions at a later time.

"But it has nothing to do with my budget," San Agustin added.