San Agustin to Won Pat: ‘You have not sustained the safe operations’ of schools

The Guam Legislature sought answers during a recent oversight hearing held to discuss the true financial status of the Guam Department of Education.

During the hearing, which took place Wednesday, GDOE leadership presented its responses to senators by detailing the budget summary, year-to-date appropriations compared with expenditures, an accounts payable report and the status of funds from the American Rescue Plan.

“You know I was expecting some answers in specific, and not general,” Sen. Joe San Agustin said during the hearing, as he addressed copies of what GDOE had presented.

Unsatisfied with GDOE’s information, he asked the leadership to break down exactly how much was spent to safely return students to schools and maximize in-person instruction.

“I was hoping you would put an actual dollar amount on that,” said San Agustin.

GDOE acting Superintendent Judi Won Pat quickly replied, “Yes, I did. It’s $14,275,250.96.”

This amount, however, was not presented in the information given to the Legislature; it was only in the superintendent’s personal notes, which prompted the senator to further press Won Pat for specifics.

“Whatever you’ve got, we want to see,” said San Agustin. “Because, right now, in the past few months, all we’ve been talking about is that you haven’t done anything to the schools.”

Won Pat immediately sent up a copy of her notes to the senator, in hopes of rectifying the issue.

“You have not sustained the safe operations of the schools. I don’t know what the dollar amount is. Canopies are not done. I’ve been up to the schools with (Guam Education Board member Maria) Gutierrez, no canopies. This is way before you came on board, Ma’am.”

San Agustin said he could go down the entire lineup of all the grant priorities, but there was nothing showing that progress, adding that his previous questions had gone unanswered.

“If you want, I can go down all the questions, … what expenditure allocations have you utilized with FY 2023 lump-sum appropriations?” San Agustin asked.

Josie Villanueva, GDOE acting comptroller, said $119 million was spent.

According to the Financial Status Designation Report, however, based on the Education Finance Committee meeting, San Agustin said it was noted that, as of February, $125 million was spent.

Noting the obvious discrepancy, the lawmaker continued to speak bluntly to the panel.

“I’m getting this report from (the legislative Office of Finance and Budget) that actually attended your meetings, so I know their numbers can’t be wrong because you all speak the same numbers. My recommendation is that when you sit down and have your meeting, you guys are all communicating across the board,” said San Agustin.

Moving on to prior-year obligations, Franklin Cooper-Nurse, GDOE acting deputy of finance and administrative services, said the figure was over $1 million, with a large portion owed to the food service vendor Sodexo.

“Right now, we’re looking for that number to slightly increase for the current period as soon as we update our posting, and that should bring that number up by $2 million,” said Cooper-Nurse, who said the number is from before the start of the fiscal year.

$50M shortfall

Satisfied with that update, San Agustin moved on to the shortfall presented during the EFC meeting, where GDOE reported a $50 million shortfall in personnel even though "the bottom line shows a lapse of $17.9 million.”

“Right now, with the budget load, it’s projecting that we will hit a $50 million shortfall in our payroll,” said Cooper-Nurse, who clarified the figure is not a current shortfall but a prediction for the end of the year.

He said if the department is able to “re-up on the appropriation and reallocate funding towards personnel,” the action could stabilize the shortfall watch and warning.

“It’s a cost category with a fixed budget amount, the expenditures are divided into operational period. If we’re trending higher on the expenditure per period against that original budget amount, it’s going to show a negative. So, right now, as we receive cash, as we receive reimbursement, there’s an ability for us … to make sure we address any shortfalls,” said Cooper-Nurse.

San Agustin then asked how utilities were being paid, as Won Pat had said earlier in the meeting that $34 million was spent toward power.

“When we discuss the budget, utilities were always addressed. When we give you a lump sum, my question now is … did DOE come back to the board to adjust where the money is to be spent?” asked San Agustin.

Vice Chair Maria Gutierrez then answered that when the department got the lump sum, the board set certain spending priorities.

“That is what should be what’s followed, whether they follow it or not, that’s operational. Where they put the money, where they spend the money, that’s up to the superintendent and it’s not during (the tenure of) Dr. Won Pat or Francis Santos. So, yes, it came and we did the spending priorities,” said Gutierrez.

Cooper-Nurse said a process is followed for the budget, where the board goes through the numbers and every line item submitted by the schools.

“Once we do get the appropriation, we go back to the board to do what’s called the spend plan and the management plan for that year. They pass a resolution to make sure that we’re not in a deficit balance,” said Cooper-Nurse.