Where did the surplus go? That is the question Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairman of the Legislature's appropriations committee, is asking the administration. The recently released Government of Guam fiscal year 2019 audit reported a $35.6 million surplus for the General Fund at the end of fiscal 2019.

Local law mandates that all excess General Fund revenues shall be used to liquidate obligations for refunds, earned income tax credits and prior years' vendor payables.

Even before the audit's official release, during budget discussions early last month, the governor's office had announced that the surplus had been applied against the General Fund deficit, which was deducted by $35.6 million.

However, this should be seen as a combination of an increase in net assets, about $30.1 million, and a decrease in liabilities, of about $5.5 million, to total the $35.6 million deficit reduction in fiscal 2019, according to statements at the time from Department of Administration Director Edward Birn.

"While it is allowable to use the surplus funds toward the payment of past years' payables, the question we must ask is, who and what was paid? Why could we not use this to directly assist our people during these most difficult times? This is what we are asking the office of the governor to answer," San Agustin stated in his release.

San Agustin said thousands are experiencing little to no employment due to the governor's orders. And while the Guam Department of Labor has worked hard to ensure the processing of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, anyone affected by the current shutdown is ineligible to apply as the deadline has passed, which may still leave "thousands without an income to support their families," San Agustin stated.

"We are asking Gov. Leon Guerrero to use the FY19 surplus to get tax refunds out sooner to assist the families who do not have the privilege of a savings account, as many have depleted this since the start of the shutdowns in March, or to those who may have been furloughed or laid-off altogether," he added.