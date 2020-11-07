Two parishioners of San Dionisio Catholic Church in Umatac have tested positive for COVID-19.

They are of the same household, according to the Archdiocese of Agana.

The Archdiocese was notified Saturday night and contacted the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

One of the persons informed a parish ministry leader that they had tested positive. Both attended Mass inside the church last Sunday, Nov. 1. One also attended Mass at San Dionisio on Monday, Nov. 2 on All Souls Day but did not enter the church since it was a parking lot Mass. The church has since been washed and sanitized, so Mass can be celebrated on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Archdiocesan officials have met and after contacting the positive individual, determined that the positive individuals were already made aware by health care professionals of the proper protocols to follow.

"We remind all the faithful to observe the protocols posted for all entities of the Archdiocese of Agaña: wear a mask, maintain social distancing, clean your hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer," the Archdiocese stated.

"Anyone who is sick, potentially sick, or possibly exposed to COVID-19 is asked to join the parish Mass and events remotely so as to safeguard the health and safety of all."

Father Julius Akinyemi, San Dionisio Pastor is currently off-island, having traveled abroad last Wednesday, Nov. 4. Father Michael Jucatan is celebrating Mass at San Dionisio in his absence.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes extends thanks to everyone who is assisting the Church in this area. He asks for prayers for our parishioners and all who have COVID-19.