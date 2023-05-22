San Isidro Molojloj Festival returns

Over the weekend, Molojloj hosted a festival and a fiesta in honor of San Isidro for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s exciting to be out since the pandemic and seeing everyone come out and show out their village,” Courtney Casil said. “The vendors are good, actually they just had Inalåhan’s fiesta and I saw some of them there; ... can’t say anything bad about them because they do give us food."

Casil, who is from Inalåhan, Molojloj's sister village, made sure to attend the three-day event, which kicked off Friday evening in the parking lot of San Isidro Parish. The festival was attended by people from all over the island and abroad.

“This is our sister village for the 36th Security Forces Squadron and I am here to represent the 36th Security Forces Squadron and be with the mayor to do the judging of the festival and the float,” said Joseph Castro, with the Air Force squadron, who's originally from Texas.

The San Isidro Molojloj Festival was Castro’s first Guam festival experience. He said it didn't disappoint.

“I think it looks pretty nice out here. Everyone looks really friendly and it looks family-oriented,” he said, noting he would “absolutely" be attending more festivals in the future.

It also was Allison Kalbach’s first festival experience. The Colorado resident came with Castro for the same reason, but also had a reason of her own.

“I also am very interested in experiencing a lot of the culture here and I thought this would be a good opportunity for that,” she said. “It looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun and I am really excited to hear the band.”

She said she didn’t know much about Molojloj, but she was "excited to learn."

2018 Molojloj La Raina Brianne San Nicolas was in attendance, fulfilling her duty as the last village queen crowned before the pandemic.

“It's the 50th anniversary for the Molojloj Fiesta and I am here today as the 2018 La Raina and we are here gathered today to crown the next king and queen,” she said.

With nearly four years past since she was crowned, San Nicolas didn’t quite know how to feel at first, but was happy to see the effort the community poured into the festival’s return.

“I don’t know, I feel like ecstatic and stuff, I get to do this again,” she said. “I feel like they brought out a lot today. ... And I feel like, … we’ve come so far from the pandemic.”

The festival included a variety of events, including a parade and a fiesta packed with entertainment and food.