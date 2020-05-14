The $117 million in direct federal pandemic aid to the government of Guam should be able to cover the salaries of nurses and other essential workers, Del. Michael San Nicolas said.

"When we have those people dealing with the circumstances, and when we have the resources to make them whole, we should. That’s what the resources are there for," San Nicolas said in a news briefing Wednesday.

This comes a day after nurses and their supporters gathered at the ITC Intersection in Tamuning, to draw attention to their concerns about their pay and that of other essential workers.

Some nurses rejected the differential pay they got from GovGuam, ranging from $23 to $300, saying the amounts have fallen short of what's paid during emergencies.

San Nicolas said the purpose of the COVID-19 federal funding is to be able to meet any COVID-19-related expense.

It's surprising to learn that nurses and other front-liners had to demand proper payments during this time of pandemic, he said.

In Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's spending plan for the nearly $118 million CARES Act funding, $22 million is for the Department of Administration, which anticipates $1 million in differential pay expenses every pay period.

The governor said the spending plan is "very flexible," depending on what comes up that wasn't anticipated earlier. The delegate said that flexibility is needed now.